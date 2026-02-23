The Quiet Roster Decision That Could Shape Cardinals’s First Month

The St. Louis Cardinals' have some decisions to make in the starting rotation over the next month.

Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore and Dustin May appear to be the only guaranteed starters for the club for the Opening Day roster. After these three, it's anyone's guess who will fill the other two spots. Andre Pallante is an incumbent starter for the team. He made 31 starts in 2025 and had a 5.31 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched. He was great in 2024 with a 3.78 ERA in 29 appearances, including 20 starts. He took a step back in 2025. Kyle Leahy is another option for a starting job with the organization.

Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins are two other guys to watch out for. Both were acquired from the Boston Red Sox in separate trades. Both Fitts and Dobbins are coming off injuries that ended their 2025 season early, though. Dobbins tore his ACL and Fitts had right arm neuritis. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported on Feb. 21 that Dobbins had a follow-up visit and all checked out well with his knee. Now, it's a matter of seeing how long it takes to build him up for game action. Fitts, on the other hand, is fully ready to go and is expected to pitch for the club on Wednesday.

Who will be in the starting rotation?

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Richard Fitts (35) plays catch during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Over the next month, the club is going to have to figure out a path forward in this rotation. With Fitts and Dobbins coming over, they arguably should be options when healthy. Fitts is healthy right now and has significant upside. Dobbins is more up in the air with his knee.

The Cardinals spent the offseason looking for ways to find pitching that can be long-term options for the organization. The way the Cardinals handle the rotation out of the gate will play a role in the long-term vision of the organization. Arguably, one direction the Cardinals should consider is rolling with McGreevy, May, Liberatore, Leahy and Fitts out of the gate with Pallante as a swingman and Dobbins in Triple-A or on the Injured List, if need be.

The Cardinals are loaded with young hurlers. The direction of the rotation will be something significant to watch to kick off the season.

