Cardinals Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: JJ Wetherholt Shines, Rotation Battles

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make over the next few weeks.

Real baseball has officially returned as Spring Training games have kicked off. The next few weeks are going to be a spring to Opening Day and St. Louis has a lot of decisions to make with this young roster.

With that being said, let's take a crack at projecting what the Opening Day rostter will actually look like.

Cardinals roster projection 1.0

Catchers (3): Pedro Pagés, Jimmy Crooks, Iván Herrera

Herrera has been working his way back behind the plate, but has also gotten some action in camp elsewhere, including the outfield. He's trying to get back behind the plate and it wouldn't be a shock to see him get a bit of time. But keep an eye on Pagés and Crooks as more consistent options. With Pagés, you know what you're getting. He's a veteran and got plenty of time last year. Crooks is an intriguing prospect who made his big league debut towards the end of the season in 2025. The Cardinals have Yohel Pozo, but after the overhaul of the offseason, why not give a young guy like Crooks a shot?

First baseman (1): Alec Burleson

This one is pretty straightforward. The Cardinals traded Willson Contreras and opened up first base. Burleson is the guy.

Second baseman (1): JJ Wetherholt

Wetherholt has been making his case in camp so far and at this point, it would be somewhat of a surprise if he wasn't on the Opening Day roster.

Shortstop (1): Masyn Winn

Another straightforward one. Winn is the guy at shortstop.

Third baseman (1): Nolan Gorman

Gorman has been looking for a consistent opportunity for a while now. The 2026 season appears to be the chance he has been looking for.

Outfielders (3): Nathan Church, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker,

With Lars Nootbaar seemingly likely to kick off the season on the Injured List, that would make Church, Scott and Walker obvious choices.

Bench/Utility (3): José Fermín, Thomas Saggese, Ramón Urías

Urías just joined the organization and will give the club depth all across the infield. Saggese has been getting looks in the outfield in camp. Fermín is another guy who can play all over the place as well.

Starting Pitchers (5): Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy, Richard Fitts/Hunter Dobbins

Liberatore, May and McGreevey are the easy ones here. Leahy is being stretched out as a starter and would be interesting. If either Fitts or Dobbins is healthy enough, they should get the nod for the No. 5 spot. They acquired the duo from Boston. Why not see what they can do? Last year, the Cardinals had success with Steven Matz in a swingman role. Andrew Pallante would fit that mold.

Relief Pitchers (8): Riley O'Brien, JoJo Romero, Matt Svanson, Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl, Gordon Graceffo, George Soriano, Andre Pallante

There's a lot of talent in this group, including newcomers like Stanek, Bruihl and Soriano. Pallante is an intriguing hurler and would give the Cardinals bulk innings and could make occasional starts.

