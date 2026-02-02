Urgent Brendan Donovan Update Reveals Cardinals' Likeliest Trade Partner

The St. Louis Cardinals' winter of offloading top talent has felt all along like a buildup to a grand finale.

Of the four All-Star trade candidates on the Cardinals' roster at the start of free agency, only second baseman Brendan Donovan remains. Fittingly, Donovan was the team's only All-Star last year, and should command the biggest haul.

President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom recently intimated that if Donovan survives the trade market until spring training, he won't be moved at all. Pitchers and catchers report next week, so the urgency is running high for contenders who want Donovan to hammer home a deal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Is Donovan a future Seattle Mariner?

Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) takes a big leadoff from first base against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, Buster Olney of ESPN provided a timely update on Donovan's market, underscoring that the Seattle Mariners seemed like the most viable fit at this point, while not ruling out the Boston Red Sox.

"Perhaps most interesting position player available in the market: The Cardinals' Brendan Donovan," Olney wrote. "Some rival execs fully expect he'll be moved in the next couple of weeks.

"The Mariners have had interest; he'd fit the Red Sox, too, although Boston seems intent on leaning on Marcelo Mayer in a big way this year, while going with a Hamilton/Gonzalez platoon at (second base)."

Seattle's second-base position is currently up for grabs, as is third base, and a group of youngsters (Ben Williamson, Cole Young, Colt Emerson) would be the leaders in the clubhouse to snag spots. Bringing in one more veteran to shore up the lineup after the losses of Eugenio Suárez and Jorge Polanco would seem to be a good idea as well.

Boston and St. Louis have already traded twice this winter, with the Cardinals snagging five promising pitchers in exchange for starting pitcher Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras. Even with second base wide open in Boston, Donovan doesn't necessarily fit the roster as another left-handed bat.

Decision day is approaching, and based on what Olney is saying, the day could easily be approaching for Donovan to travel to the West Coast.

More MLB: Cardinals Projected to Cut Ties with 3-Year Veteran Amid Roster Crunch