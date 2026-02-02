Eugenio Suárez Move Could Spark Another Cardinals-Red Sox Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals appeared to be done making any more moves this offseason on Sunday, but that was until Eugenio Suarez signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds. The Cardinals have been fielding interest in Brendan Donovan, and a resolution to that situation should be close with spring training beginning in a few days.

Donovan is the Cardinals' top trade chip with Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado all gone. He could bring back the best return for the rebuilding Cardinals.

Buster Olney of ESPN provided an update on his market and noted that the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox are still in play. But with Boston losing Alex Bregman, this could finally open the door for one more trade between them and the Cardinals.

Red Sox have opening to trade for Donovan

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrate with first base coach Packy Elkins (86)after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals already sent Gray and Contreras to Boston in separate deals. While Contreras could potentially be a replacement for Bregman, the Red Sox need another proven bat in their mix. They may have Marcelo Mayer set to play third base and several options at second base, but Romy Gonzalez and David Hamilton are unproven.

The Red Sox desperately need to add somebody from outside the organization, and who better to fill that void than Donovan will all the big-name infielders seemingly off the market?

The Red Sox have the prospects to make a deal that St. Louis would want. They haven't been willing to meet the Cardinals' asking price, but that may change with limited options available.

The Cardinals will want young and controllable starting pitching, perhaps even somebody that they can immediately plug into their starting rotation for 2026. The Red Sox have left-handers Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

That may be hard to pull off, but the Cardinals could at least land one of them in a trade with Boston, and it makes sense for the Red Sox to ramp up their pursuit of Donovan now that Suarez is off the board.

Donovan is a former All-Star and Gold Glove winner that could give Boston a big boost and bring back a solid return for the Cardinals. It will be interesting to see if Suarez signing with Cincinnati has any effect on what the Red Sox and Cardinals will do next.

