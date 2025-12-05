Insider Links Cardinals To Ex-Guardians Veteran As Possible Rotation Addition

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering the Winter Meetings with a lot on their plate. Chaim Bloom is going to have a lot of moves to make.

While they’ll be trading a few veterans, they also may sign some free agents. They need a veteran starting pitcher to help anchor their rotation now that Sonny Gray is gone, and there will be plenty of serviceable veterans available in free agency.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat listed a few budget friendly free agents that could fit the Cardinals rebuild plans for 2026, and on the list was former Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale.

Cardinals Could Target Ex-Guardians Veteran, But Is He The Right Choice?

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Aaron Civale (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Civale went 4-9 with a 4.85 ERA in 18 starts and five relief appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs this year. He could fit the Cardinals needs because he would be a cheap solution that could cover some innings.

As a veteran, he could also be a leader for some of the younger pitchers on the team. But would this be the right move for St. Louis?

Even though they’re rebuilding, the Cardinals are going to have to aim a little higher if they want a starting pitcher in free agency. They won’t sign Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez, but there are still better options.

Zac Gallen, a former Cardinals prospect, is available, and he could potentially sign a short-term deal after struggling in 2025. There are also other options, including Dustin May, Walker Buehler, Chris Bassitt, Tyler Mahle, and former Cardinal Jose Quintana.

Those options would be better for St. Louis and wouldn’t cost much more than Civale, with the exception of Gallen. Civale fits the rebuild plans, but he isn’t the best option for St. Louis.

The Cardinals need somebody more proven and with a better track record, even though they’re rebuilding for the next few years. The market for starting pitchers may start to move a little more when the Winter Meetings start, so the Cardinals may get their chance next week.

It should be interesting to see what the Cardinals do, but they can certainly do better than Civale if they want to add a starting pitcher to their roster.

