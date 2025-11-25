What Cardinals' Sonny Gray Trade Could Mean For Willson Contreras: Insider
In this story:
It's highly improbable Sonny Gray will be the only big name the St. Louis Cardinals trade this winter.
After dealing Gray to the Boston Red Sox for two promising pitching prospects on Tuesday, it's clear that the Cardinals have their eye on building around a young core for the possibility of contending a couple of years down the road.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the world's most obvious trade candidate, but there are lots of other Cardinals veterans whose futures are a bit murkier. That group includes first baseman (former catcher) Willson Contreras, the other Cardinal with a no-trade clause.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Ken Rosenthal on Contreras trade potential
During his Tuesday appearance on the "Foul Territory" live show, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said that although he expects Arenado to be traded now that Gray is gone, he isn't certain the same fate will apply to Contreras.
"Willson Contreras is a little bit different," Rosenthal said. "He has said he wants to stay. Now, will he want to stay once they trade not only those guys, but Brendan Donovan and potentially Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman? That's a different question.
"Maybe at that point, Willson Contreras says, 'You know what? I can go, too."
There's a parallel situation playing out with the Minnesota Twins, as Rosenthal went on to point out, as veterans on that Twins team largely didn't want to be shipped out at the trade deadline, but once 10 players from the big-league roster were dealt, those who remained likely had (and are still having) some second thoughts.
Contreras, 33, is still chugging along offensively, posting a 123 OPS+ and 20 home runs across 135 games this season despite a slow start. He is slated to be paid $36.5 million over the next two years, plus a $17.5 million club option with a $5 million buyout for 2028.
Perhaps Contreras, therefore, will be the most important name to watch over the next few weeks as we find out just how wide-reaching this Cardinals rebuild truly will become.
More MLB: Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Breaks Silence After Shipping Sonny Gray To Red Sox
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org