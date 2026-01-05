D-Backs Could Capitalize On Cardinals Star’s Potential Role Change

The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet over the last two weeks since trading Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox. Contreras joined fellow former Cardinal Sonny Gray, who they also traded to Boston as part of their rebuild.

Their main priority remains trading Nolan Arenado, but they haven’t found a fit for him yet, and other teams are more focused on Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez.

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a right-handed bat that can play first base and designated hitter. It’s always possible that Arenado could fit the designated hitter profile and still allow Arizona to pursue a top third baseman.

Cardinals Could Find New Fit For Arenado

Arenado’s defense at third base is still solid, but it isn’t quite as good as it used to be, which is why he could fit the designated hitter profile for Arizona.

It’s also important to note that last week, Katie Woo and Will Sammon reported that Arenado is willing to move to first base, so there could be an opportunity there as well. In any potential trade, the Cardinals would have to eat most of Arenado’s money, so Arizona could acquire him to help at those positions and also not have to pay him too much.

This could be beneficial for the Cardinals, as they could finally find a team to take Arenado off their hands and give them at least some salary relief. Not only would that clear some room for younger players, but it would also allow for a bit of financial flexibility and a chance to make some additions in free agency.

For example, the Cardinals are still looking into adding starting pitching and potentially a position player, so this could allow them to do that and at least make a few improvements for the 2026 season.

A lot needs to happen for Arenado to be traded, and he may ultimately end up staying in St. Louis. But if the eight-time All-Star is still open to a position change, Arizona could be the perfect team to take him off the Cardinals’ hands.

It will be interesting to see if Chaim Bloom can find that fit for Arenado and clear out some payroll space for the rebuilding Cardinals.

