When To Expect Next Cardinals Splash

The St. Louis Cardinals have been pretty active so far this offseason, but there's more coming.

So far this offseason, we've seen one major trade from the Cardinals by sending Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. We've also seen one very solid free agent signing in Dustin May. The Cardinals still have a handful of potential trade candidates in Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and JoJo Romero, among others. There is also plenty of talent still available on the open market.

St. Louis has been consistent with messaging publicly saying the club wants pitching. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom made it clear that the club is looking, even after the May signing. So, when can fans expect more?

The Cardinals have the means to get a big deal done

Bloom joined Tom Ackerman of KMOX on Sunday morning to discuss the offseason and made it clear that the club is looking around for more moves.

"We continue to be very active in conversations, certainly on the trade front, and we also continue to be in touch with a number of free agents," Bloom said. "I expect as the offseason goes on, whether before the holidays or after the holidays, that we still want to continue to add to this club.

"I’ve mentioned in the past our priority on amassing pitching depth. That’s not something that ends just with the trade we made with Sonny or with this signing in May. We want to keep doing that throughout the winter, and we’ll keep looking at different ways to do that. We’ll certainly stay active talking with other clubs about trades and seeing if there are ways we can continue to add young talent to our core."

On top of this, Bloom noted that he would "love" to get something done before the holidays pass.

"I'd love to be able to get something done before the holidays," Bloom said. "There have been very active conversations throughout the industry and with us as well, and it would be great to be able to do that. I think just for the sake of continuing to move along in our offseason."

The Cardinals have shown under Bloom already that they aren't messing around. If he's going to publicly say that he wants deals to get done before the holidays wrap, expect a move soon.

