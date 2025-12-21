Rays 'Positioned' To Acquire Cardinals All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals remain the most intriguing team in the trade market, but the club hasn't gotten a big deal to the finish line since trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the winter meetings.

Rumors, rumors, and more rumors. That's what has been out there over the last few weeks. The Cardinals have been open and candid about their intentions, but the market has moved slowly. But we could start to see movement soon. We started to see the trade market thaw with the Tampa Bay Rays sending Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team trade that also included the Houston Astros. Tampa Bay also sent Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay is an intriguing team to watch right now flush with prospects after getting the deals done. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted that the Rays are "positioned to acquire" someone like Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals or Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks now.

The Cardinals have one of the most intriguing trade candidates

"With the two trades, the Rays transformed their farm system, adding six prospects to their top 30, according to MLB Pipeline – Melton (4), Brito (6), Forret (7), de Brun (8), Bodine (13) and Overn (22)," Rosenthal wrote. "They are now positioned to acquire Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan or any other player who might intrigue them.

"As always, the Rays will not rule anything out. But after trading Baz, they might not be willing to part with the pitching the Diamondbacks want for Marte unless they acquire additional arms from a third team. They also must decide if such a pursuit would even be worthwhile."

The Rays have a clear need in the infield right now, and Donovan is a cheaper option than Lowe was. Plus, the Rays have the prospects to get a deal done. If the Cardinals want a big return, they should be on the phone with Tampa Bay right now. Plus, that's another team that Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has a connection with, like Boston.

