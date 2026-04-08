Why Cardinals Can Expect Jordan Walker's Hot Start to Continue
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The St. Louis Cardinals turned to a massive rebuild this year, which is unlike them. They've been a competitive team for a long time, so it's a bit odd to see them selling as aggressively as they decided to sell this offseason.
But it's pushing the team in the right direction. They have plenty of talent and depth at the top of their minor league system. They also have a lot of good talent in the major leagues, though it's not enough to keep them in contention for a World Series right now.
One of the young big leaguers who has gotten off to the best start is outfielder Jordan Walker.
Jordan Walker is off to a hot start for the Cardinals
Walker came to the big leagues with high expectations, but struggled tremendously over the first three years of his career. He was worth negative WAR in each of his three seasons to begin his career. This had some Cardinals fans ready to pull the plug on the idea of him being an everyday big leaguer. But St. Louis stayed the course, and it's finally beginning to pay off.
Walker is already worth 0.9 WAR, which would mark the only time in his career he's been worth positive WAR. Through 11 games and 40 at-bats, Walker is slashing .300/.364/.650 with four home runs, two doubles, and 11 RBI. This production has helped lead the Cardinals to multiple big wins early in the year.
Considering he's only 23 years old, he could just be scratching the surface of his true potential.
Cardinals should expect Jordan Walker to continue to hit well
The Cardinals should expect him to continue to hit well. He hasn't been the beneficiary of a lot of lucky batted balls. He isn't reaching on soft contact. In fact, it's the opposite.
Walker has a .426 wOBA on the season, which is lower than his xwOBA of .446. This indicates he's getting a little unlucky with his batted ball luck. His average exit velocity ranks at the top of the league, per TJStats, at 97.5 miles per hour. He also ranks near the top of the league in hard hit percentage, barrel percentage, bat speed, zone swing percentage, and a slew of other advanced stats. Even his out-of-zone swing percentage is much better than usual.
If Walker can continue to lay off the bad pitches while swinging at the good pitches, he could begin reaching his full potential.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com