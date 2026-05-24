Cardinals' Jordan Walker Just Delivered His Best Day of 2026

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker just continues to find ways to impress in what has been a magical season.

Walker entered the day on Saturday slashing .295/.366/.563 with a .929 OPS, 13 homers, 35 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 19 walks, and 10 doubles in 48 games played. The Cardinals had a doubleheader on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds and was phenomenal. In fact, it was one of his days of the season so far.

In Game 1, Walker went 1-for-5 with his 14th homer of the season. He drove in three runs to bring his total on the season to 38.

The Cardinals Slugger Is Having A Breakout Season For The Ages

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker (18) gestures after scoring in the second inning between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Walker extends the @Cardinals lead with his 14th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/EWeZmRIkIz — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2026

When Game 2 rolled around, Walker was even better. Walker went 3-for-4 with a homer and the game-tying RBI in the ninth inning to force extra innings. Walker blasted his 15th homer of the season in the sixth inning and then singled to left in the ninth to tie up the game, at the time. Walker drove in four runs and improved his season slash line to .302/.372/.594.

Jordan Walker has homered in both games of the doubleheader! pic.twitter.com/upGbqx1jci — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2026

What an incredible season, to say the least. In 50 games, Walker has 15 homers, 42 RBIs, 20 walks, 11 doubles and a .302/.372/.594 slash line with a .966 OPS.

He just turned 24 years old on May 22nd, but the Cardinals were rained out that day. So, he had to really go for it on Saturday and it was a perfect representation of the breakout season that he's having.

It all starts with seeing the zone better. Last year, Walker played in 111 games and walked just 29 times. He already has 20 walks under his belt in 50 games. This is the first step in making the jump. He's seeing the zone better and chasing less than he was. In 2024, he walked just 10 times in 51 games.

In 2023, he walked 37 times as a rookie in 117 games played. Now, he's taking his walks, which makes pitchers have to throw to him more in the zone. When opposing pitchers are in the zone, he's mashing. He always had the talent and now it's all coming together. Again, he's just 24 years old. This is just the beginning. Walker is just scratching the surface. If he can continue to develop at this pace, St. Louis is going to be just fine in the long run building around Walker and JJ Wetherholt, among others.