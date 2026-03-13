Why JJ Wetherholt is Cardinals' X-Factor for 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals tore down their roster with several trades this past offseason. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray are all gone, with the team now focusing almost solely on its youth for this season.

There is still a lot of talent on the roster, but it's still unproven at this point. However, there is one way things can potentially work out better than expected for St. Louis.

JJ Wetherholt is expected to be the Opening Day second baseman in 2026. Jeff Passan of ESPN predicts that the Cardinals' 2026 season hinges around the development of the slugger.

Why Wetherholt is Cardinals' X-Factor

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals are in full rebuild mode, so the solace they'll take out of the 2026 season has as much to do with how it presages their future as it says about today," Passan wrote.

"Wetherholt, the seventh pick in the 2024 draft, has looked the part of a big leaguer during spring training.

Evaluators who have seen Wetherholt agree: He's ready for the big leagues now."

Wetherholt is probably the Cardinals' most exciting prospect since the days of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Not since those days have they truly developed a superstar, and Wetherholt has looked the part so far.

If he can truly become what the Cardinals are expecting him to be, the team could potentially take on a different look in 2026. That isn't to say that they will be a contending ballclub if he breaks out, but they could be better than expected if he truly is as good as advertised.

This is the player that the Cardinals want to build around over the next several years and have lead them into the future. The next great Cardinals team is still several years away, but Wetherholt could be the first building block for a team looking to take steps forward in their rebuild this year.

There are a lot of reasons to be high on Wetherholt. He can play multiple infield positions and brings power from the left side of the plate. If he can stay healthy, the Cardinals may have a true star on their hands, and he could be the deciding factor in how long the Cardinals have to rebuild.

He could at the very least ignite some hope for 2027 and beyond as the Cardinals focus on their youth rather than trying to build around veteran players.