Why Potential Move For Former Mariners Slugger Feels Unrealistic For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering one of their most pivotal offseasons in recent memory. After another disappointing year, the franchise is clearly shifting direction under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who is tasked with reshaping the roster and setting a long-term foundation for success.
Bloom has already made it clear that no move is off the table — as long as it serves the Cardinals’ long-term goals rather than being a short-term fix. That could include smaller upgrades in specific areas of need for the 2026 season, but fans shouldn’t expect splashy moves just for the sake of headlines.
Still, some speculation has emerged that might surprise many in St. Louis. A panel of MLB.com writers recently listed the Cardinals as a potential dark-horse destination for former Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suárez, a two-time 30-homer hitter who spent 2025 with both the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, while the connection is intriguing on paper, it simply doesn’t align with the direction Bloom appears to be taking.
Eugenio Suárez Doesn’t Fit the Cardinals’ Current Plan
Suárez, 33, would be a notable upgrade offensively. He hit .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, and a 3.6 WAR in 2025 — a bounce-back campaign that reminded everyone of his power potential. But signing Suárez would go directly against the Cardinals’ stated offseason priorities.
The Cardinals are not looking to add big contracts or veteran power bats that would block younger players. Instead, they’re expected to focus on short-term, low-risk signings — players who could fill gaps, eat innings, or potentially be flipped at the trade deadline for future assets.
Adding Suárez would also be redundant if the Cardinals move forward with trading Nolan Arenado, which many insiders expect. Replacing one veteran third baseman with another expensive slugger doesn’t help advance a rebuild.
The Cardinals’ biggest needs right now are pitching depth, bullpen reliability, and roster flexibility — not another power bat at the hot corner. Bloom’s approach is built on sustainability, and a signing like Suárez would only serve as a short-term boost that doesn’t fit the organization’s new blueprint.
While seeing Suárez in a Cardinals uniform would certainly generate buzz, it’s not the type of move fans should expect this winter. The focus remains on building for the future, not chasing wins in 2026.
St. Louis fans should brace for a patient, methodical rebuild — one that may not bring instant excitement but could finally lead to lasting success at Busch Stadium.
