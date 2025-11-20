Yankees, Astros Eyeing Cardinals All-Star After Stellar Season

One former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite took the field as a member of the New York Yankees in 2025. Could another do the same in 2026?

Last offseason, the Cardinals opted to let 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency. The 38-year-old ended up signing with the Yankees and went on to have a solid season for the organization.

Now, one year later, another member of the organization has been linked to New York, but it's a different situation. Brendan Donovan is one of the most fascinating trade candidates around baseball right now because of his ability to play pretty much every position on the diamond at a high level. It doesn't hurt that he won't be a free agent until 2028 as well.

All of this is to say, it's not shocking that teams want him. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column in which he addressed the biggest trade rumors around the league. For Donovan, he called the "Buzz Factor" high and said the Yankees, Houston Astros, and Cleveland Guardians are believed to be interested.

Brendan Donovan is the name to watch

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"2B: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals," Feinsand wrote. "With two years of club control remaining and a healthy arbitration raise set for this winter, Donovan is one of the more likely trade candidates of the offseason. The versatile infielder/outfielder can play all over the field, a quality that figures to be appealing to a number of potential suitors. A Gold Glove winner in the utility spot in 2022, Donovan made his first All-Star team in 2025, finishing the season with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .775 OPS while finishing in the top 10 percent of the league in both whiff and strikeout percentages.

"Buzz factor: High. The Cardinals figure to be the most active team on the trade market this winter, with Donovan, Nolan Arenado (more on him shortly) and Sonny Gray all prime candidates to be dealt. The Astros, Yankees, and Guardians are among the teams believed to have interest in the 28-year-old, giving the Cardinals multiple options to pursue."

When Goldschmidt left the organization, that was a massive leadership hole for the team. It was shared pretty early on -- even before Opening Day -- that Donovan was a guy in the clubhouse who stepped up and was a big voice for the organization. He then proceeded to have the best season of his career and earn his first All-Star nod in the process.

Trading Donovan would sting more than arguably any other hypothetical deal this offseason for St. Louis. Things are starting to heat up and now we wait to see if these rumors have any legs.

