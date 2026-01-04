Cardinals Give Nolan Arenado Update After Year Of Rumors

The St. Louis Cardinals' most popular trade candidate right now is Brendan Donovan. While this is the case, the case who has been discussed the most over the last year in general is Nolan Arenado.

It seemed like there was a chance of Arenado getting moved last winter, but things didn't work out. Arenado reportedly gave the Cardinals a list of five teams he'd approve a trade to: the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros. The Astros were interested last offseason, but Arenado used his no-trade clause to shut down the idea of a move.

The rumors continued across the last year to no avail. Now, Arenado is out there on the trade block again after a tough 2025 season. He was still elite defensively, but dealt with injuries that zapped his offensive production.

The rumors are ongoing

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs home after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom gave an update on KMOX Sports.

"First of all, I believe that Nolan’s going to the Hall of Fame," Blom said, as transcribed by KMOX Sports. "There are not that many people, really a single-digit number of third basemen, who have accomplished what he has on both sides of the ball. I think his resume speaks for itself and he will deserve that honor whenever it comes to him, as I believe it will.

"We all agree we’re at a point, both where we are and where he is, where it just makes sense to find a different fit. And so we’ve been working on that. Obviously he’s still with us, so that hasn’t happened yet… I don’t feel any differently than I did at the beginning, that we do think it would be ideal for everybody to find that different fit, but it obviously has to be something that makes sense for everybody, and we have not found that yet.”

Bloom has said multiple times this offseason that Arenado will not be released by the organization. So, the Arenado trade watch continues.

