St. Louis Cardinals Slugger Iván Herrera Stays Red-Hot vs. Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals have been among the best overall teams in baseball lately and the good times continued early on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

St. Louis struck first in the second inning of the contest with JJ Wetherholt driving in shortstop Masyn Winn. The big hit came for the club in the fourth inning, though. Cardinals designated hitter Iván Herrera stepped up to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and Chad Patrick on the mound for the Brewers. Herrera responded with a bases-clearing double to the gap between left field and center field to give the Cardinals an early 4-0 lead over their National League Central rival.

Iván Herrera clears the bases for the @Cardinals 😤 pic.twitter.com/nfWejslQX8 — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2026

Iván Herrera Is Starting To Heat Up

Apr 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

St. Louis entered the day on Monday sporting a 20-14 record and in third place in the National League Central. The Brewers entered the day with an 18-15 record and in fourth place in the National League Central. Who saw that coming? Milwaukee has won three straight National League Central titles since the Cardinals last won the division in 2022. That season, the Cardinals went 93-69. Since then, things have been a struggle for the organization since the 2026 season.

This year, the Cardinals have outperformed expectations all season to this point with this young roster. Herrera is one of the brightest young players for this organization. He started the season off slowly, but has started to find his footing. He entered the day slashing .333/.500.476 in his last six games with an RBI and a stolen base.

The hot streak continued on Monday with Herrera starting the day 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Now, he has nine doubles and 17 RBIs on the season.

The Cardinals have been as good as they have been and Herrera wasn't even great to begin the season. We've started to see glimpses of the guy who looked like a budding star over the last two seasons for St. Louis. If he is here to stay right now just like this, the Cardinals are going to be even more dangerous in the near future.

The Cardinals are surprising people, and what should make the fanbase excited is the fact that they haven't even reached their full potential. Again, Herrera wasn't great early on. Victor Scott II has struggled to kick off the season. The bullpen has been a weakness. Regardless, the Cardinals have found ways to win games. This club may be for real.