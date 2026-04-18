Willson Contreras Trade Suddenly Becomes More Crucial for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing well to start the season. They are 11-8 through their first 19 games of the year. However, there is one area of concern.

The lack of starting pitching depth was recently exposed again with right-hander Richard Fitts undergoing surgery on a lat injury that will ultimately keep him out for the rest of the 2026 season. Fitts was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Sonny Gray trade back in November.

The Cardinals also made another trade with the the Red Sox, sending Willson Contreras there way for Hunter Dobbins and a few prospects. Suddenly, that trade has become very crucial for St. Louis.

Willson Contreras trade becomes key for Cardinals

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher prospect Grayson Tarlow (right) walks with pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Dobbins was the headliner in the return for Contreras last winter. He is recovering from a torn ACL. But when he returns, he'll be a key piece for St. Louis.

With Fitts out, the pitching depth has taken a major hit. Now, besides Dobbins and Quinn Mathews, the Cardinals don't have a lot of major league ready rotation options. In addition, both Andre Pallante and Kyle Leahy have struggled as starters this year.

Pallante owns a 4.80 ERA through his first three starts, while Leahy has a 5.21 ERA through his first four starts. While it is a rebuilding season, the Cardinals also want to give opportunities to the right pitchers, and if Pallante and Leahy struggle, they'll need to make some changes.

That is why Dobbins has suddenly become a very important piece for the Cardinals. They will need him healthy if they want to have enough pitching depth to at least get through the season. The injury to Fitts is a huge blow to the team's depth, and it has exposed the lack of options down in the minor leagues.

Perhaps the Cardinals can stock up on pitching depth in the draft this summer or pick up some pitching prospects if they end up selling at the trade deadline. There are ways they can enhance their depth, but for now, they are down a key option, which is why Dobbins' return is going to be very important for St. Louis.

It will be interesting to see where things stand when Dobbins returns. The Cardinals need to find ways to enhance their depth later this season, but for now, Dobbins is the best they've got and is a crucial piece going forward.