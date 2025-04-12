$4.5 Million Ex-Cardinals Veteran Makes Personal History With Latest Win
The St. Louis Cardinals won their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night by a final score of 2-0. With the win, they improved to 6-7 on the year and even gained a game on the first-place Chicago Cubs.
St. Louis is just 1.5 games back of the top spot in the National League Central.
Elsewhere in Major League Baseball, a former Cardinal pitcher made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers and earned the win after seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Jose Quintana pitched on Friday night for Milwaukee and made some personal history with his win, joining Hall-of-Fame company. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com provided the news of this historical achievement by Quintana.
"Quintana wouldn’t be zapped. Instead, he delivered seven scoreless innings and became the 24th pitcher to earn a win against all of MLB’s current 30 teams. Only four of the others are active, and it’s the sort of list one wants to be part of: Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander," McCalvy wrote.
Quintana spent last year with the New York Mets, going 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts. The Cardinals acquired him at the trade deadline in 2022 along with Chris Stratton.
The veteran left-hander was St. Louis' best pitcher down the stretch that year and even drew the start in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, not allowing a run and pitching into the sixth innings.
We'll see what the rest of 2025 brings for the ex-Cardinals lefty.
More MLB: Cardinals Slugger Eligible To Return At Perfect Time After Scare