Cardinals Slugger Eligible To Return At Perfect Time After Scare
The St. Louis Cardinals took down one of the best teams in the National League on Friday in the Philadelphia Phillies.
It was a good game from the Cardinals and then ended up coming out on top, 2-0. Andre Pallante pitched seven scoreless innings and Alec Burleson and Yohel Pozo drove in the two runs that put the club over the top.
It was a good overall baseball game, but the Cardinals had a scare as shortstop Masyn Winn was forced to leave the game early on due to a back injury. He shared that he isn't expecting to go on the Injured List, but likely will miss a couple of games.
It's tough to lose a guy at any time, but the timing could at least work out in the Cardinals' favor. Fellow St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman has been out due to an injury of his own. But, MLB.com's John Denton shared on Friday that the team was putting him through a full pregame workout yesterday to see how he feels and that he's eligible to be activated on Saturday if all goes well.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said 2B Nolan Gorman (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to go through a full pregame workout with the team today," Denton said. "Then, a decision will be made about a possible Minor League rehab assignment. Gorman is eligible to come off the IL tomorrow (12th)."
The timing couldn't be better if all went well in the workout. As of writing, there hasn't been an update. If he is healthy and doing well, maybe the team could slot him back in. It won't be long until we find out.
