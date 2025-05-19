Cardinals Climb Several Spots In Power Rankings Thanks To Surge
The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly found their groove after starting the season 14-19. They have since won 12 of their last 14 games and are right in the thick of the playoff race, just two games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
Their young core has performed well. Led by players such as Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, Ivan Herrera, Matthew Liberatore and Victor Scott II, the Cardinals find themselves in unexpected, but familiar territory.
They have even climbed several spots in the latest power rankings courtesy of Bleacher Report. Joel Reuter has them at the No. 7 spot out of all 30 Major League teams.
"With a 12-2 record in their last 14 games, the Cardinals have gone from a complete afterthought sitting five games below .500 to a legitimate playoff contender and the biggest threat to the Cubs in the NL Central race. Breakout performances from Matthew Liberatore (9 GS, 2.92 ERA, 52.1 IP) in the rotation and Kyle Leahy (20 G, 10 HLD, 1.01 ERA) in the bullpen have given the pitching staff a huge boost," Reuter writes.
The pitching staff has carried the team, but the offense has also kicked things into gear. The return of Herrera has paid massive dividends since last week. The Cardinals have only lost twice since he returned from the injured list.
It remains to be seen what the Cardinals will do at the trade deadline. They were expected to sell, but that may change thanks to their recent surge.
