Cardinals Could Ship $260 Million Former All-Star To Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a far different offseason than last year. Instead of going out and signing three free agent starting pitchers, St. Louis is attempting to clear money off the books and essentially rebuild.
The team finished 83-79 during the regular season and fell short of October for the second straight year. Now, they may trade some players, with Nolan Arenado being a candidate to be moved.
The eight-time All-Star has a full no-trade clause that complicates matters for St. Louis, but they could still find a way to move him. Will Leitch of MLB.com suggested that St. Louis could move him to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Arenado is a respected veteran, in his 30s, known for being beloved by his teammates who has said his one explicit goal is to win a World Series over the back half of his career. How is he not already a Phillie? The reason, currently anyway, is that the Phillies have Alec Bohm over at third base, but, for all the progress that Bohm has made over the last couple of years," Leitch wrote.
"It’s difficult to argue Arenado wouldn’t be an upgrade, and the Phillies have been very clear about their goals: win a World Series before everybody on the roster is too old to make a run at one anymore. Arenado lines up perfectly with those goals."
Trading the 10-time Gold Glover would open up third base for Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, or Thomas Saggese. Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 during the regular season with 16 home runs, 71 RBI and a .719 OPS.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Send $260M Star To Astros In Blockbuster Trade