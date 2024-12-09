Cardinals Predicted To Send $260M Star To Astros In Blockbuster Trade
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings now are here and there should be plenty of moves made over the next few days.
It would be great if the St. Louis Cardinals were to make an addition or two in the coming days with the Winter Meetings kicking off in Dallas, Texas. A more likely route, at least initially, seems to be a possible trade.
St. Louis has been one of the more talked about teams in baseball when it has come to the trade market and now things may heat up. Juan Soto has signed his historic deal so now there are even more desperate teams looking to add.
That could work in the Cardinals' favor and help get the ball moving. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado seemingly is on the trade block and maybe now his market will heat up.
We should find out in the near future but it's clear fireworks are starting across the league. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa made a list of five bold predictions for the Winter Meetings and predicted that Arenado will end up being traded to the Houston Astros.
"Arenado will get traded to the Astros and replace Alex Bregman, who signs elsewhere at the Winter Meetings," Axisa said. "I like the (Detroit Tigers) for Bregman, but this prediction isn't about him. It's about the Cardinals unloading Arenado, who apparently wants out so much that he's willing to play first base. Arenado is neither the hitter nor defender he was in his prime, but he can still pick it at the hot corner, and his pull-heavy approach would work well with the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park."
Arenado has three years left on his massive $260 million deal, including the 2025 campaign. If he is going to get traded, this would be a perfect week to do so.
