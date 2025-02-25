Cardinals Could Trade $15 Million Starter To Mets Following Recent Injuries
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a reset period and have put contending on the backburner for the foreseeable future.
They were unable to trade Nolan Arenado, and players such as Ryan Helsley are unlikely to be traded until the deadline, but there is one player that could be dealt sooner rather than later.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that teams believe the Cardinals are open to moving right-hander Erick Fedde in the near future.
"What made Erick Fedde so appealing to the Cardinals at the trade deadline is what means he could be on the move again if the Cardinals want to trade now for the future," Goold reported.
"Several teams believe the Cardinals are open to the move, and Fedde knows it's possible."
Perhaps if the Cardinals want to trade Fedde, they could send him to the New York Mets.
New York has two starters down already. Frankie Montas suffered a lat injury and Sean Manaea is out with an oblique strain. Without both starters, New York has a need in its rotation for some help.
Fedde is only making $7.5 million this year and will be a free agent at the end of the season. If the Mets wanted him, they wouldn't have to give up too much, especially now.
The Cardinals could also capitalize on the chance to bring in a decent prospect or two for the future, even if the haul isn't too substantial.
We'll see what happens with Fedde in the near future.
