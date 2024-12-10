Cardinals Have Had "Preliminary Discussions" With Red Sox For $260 Million Gold Glover
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to enter a reset period that may include them trading away some star players in order to build for the future. 2025 figures to be a year in which they prioritize youth over contending.
Toward that end, they are currently shopping third baseman Nolan Arenado and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak says that it is his "intention to try" and trade Arenado to a contender. And where there's smoke, there's usually fire.
According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, the Cardinals and Boston Red Sox have had "preliminary trade discussions" about the eight-time All-Star.
The 33-year-old had a down season with the Cardinals in 2024, slashing .272/.325/.394 and hitting just 16 home runs while posting an underwhelming .719 OPS. He also drove in 71 runs, had a 101 OPS+ and a 2.5 Wins Above Replacement.
In addition to his eight All-Star selections, Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner, five-time Silver Slugger and six-time Platinum Glove winner. He was acquired by the Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2021 season.
Arenado came to St. Louis hoping to play for a contender, but the Cards lost 91 games in 2023 and missed the postseason again in 2024. If Arenado is traded, the Cardinals have plenty of internal options at the third base position.
They could give the starting job to one of Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese. They could possibly even give former top prospect Jordan Walker a look, as he was drafted as a third baseman.
We'll see if anything comes of these discussions between Boston and St. Louis.
