Cardinals Holding On To All-Star Closer To Drive Price Up, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have been very inconsistent with their messaging this offseason. Despite stating in early October that the team would be entering a "reset" period, John Mozeliak recently said that he hopes to field a competitive team in 2025.
Now, it appears as though the Cardinals will hold on to All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, though a trade of Nolan Arenado could be coming soon. However, there might be a deeper reason as to why the Cardinals are inclined to keep Helsley around, at least for now.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explained on Twitter that there might be a method to their madness, citing the Philadelphia Phillies recent move to sign reliever Jordan Romano.
"Want to know why I wrote the Cardinals are inclined to keep Ryan Helsley? It's because they want to maximize the return if they trade him and when there are free agents for teams to sign and not give up talent, you will see teams go that direction first," Goold tweeted.
If the Cardinals are ultimately trying to drive Helsley's price up by saying they hope to hold on to him, then it is actually a smart move. St. Louis shouldn't give up the All-Star closer for a bad package.
This could motivate interested teams to up the ante on their offers and give St. Louis the best possible return for their most valuable trade piece.
Helsley set a franchise record with 49 saves and posted a 2.04 ERA in his 65 appearances this year.
