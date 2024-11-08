Cardinals Loosely Linked To Projected $97 Million Star In Exciting Winter Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals have declared that this offseason will be dedicated to opening roster room for youngsters while ensuring a reduction in the payroll.
Cutting costs means St. Louis likely won't acquire many coveted free agents this winter, if any. However, tickets still need to be sold next season, so the Cardinals must have a team to compete in 2025.
Despite taking a fiscally conservative approach this offseason, perhaps the Cardinals will take a chance on signing one of this year's free agent market's most productive bats.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander was listed among this offseason's top free agents and the Cardinals were voted as a potential landing spot for the power-hitter, according to MLB.com's recent article in which experts polled where available players might end up for 2025.
Santander has batted .246 with 316 extra-base hits including 155 home runs, 435 RBIs and a .776 OPS throughout his eight-season career with the Orioles.
The recently-turned 30-year-old is hitting the free agent market for the first time in his career. According to Spotrac, his projected market value is roughly $97 million over a five-year deal, translating to nearly $19 million annually.
After logging a .235/.308/.506 slash line with 71 extra-base hits including 44 home runs, 102 RBIs and a .814 OPS in 155 games played for Baltimore this year, Santander should have no problem landing a lucrative multi-year deal this offseason.
It's doubtful the Cardinals would sign up for having to invest nearly $20 million annually to acquire Santander this winter. As much as the All-Star slugger would help St. Louis' lackluster offense, it doesn't sound as if the 11-time World Series champions are concerned about being competitive in 2025.
The Cardinals front office seems to care more about lowering payroll and investing in the youth. Unfortunately, signing an expensive star slugger, such as Santander, doesn't fit St. Louis' game plan -- at least for now.
More MLB: Cardinals Fan Favorite Predicted To Sign With Yankees This Winter To Revive Career