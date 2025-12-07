Cardinals Get Trade Update Ahead Of Crossroad Winter Meetings

We should start to see fireworks pick up around Major League Baseball in the very near future.

The 2025 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will kick off on Sunday. We will see the top decision makers in the game descend on Orlando, Florida, looking to make magic happen. It's been a long few weeks full of trade rumors. We should start to see real movement as meetings fully kick off.

On Sunday morning, USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a column highlighting rumors and tidbits of information he's heard ahead of the Winter Meetings. For the Cardinals, Nightengale wrote that the club is "shopping everyone," including Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, and Willson Contreras.

The Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make this week

"'I think what makes it tough this winter,' one GM said to Nightengale, 'Is that you really don’t have teams rebuilding like in the past. Just about everyone you talk to seems like they’re going for it, which is good for the game.'

"Why, except for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s not a single team who have a 'For Sale' sign outside their hotel suite. The Cardinals are shopping everyone from Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to super utilityman Brendan Donovan to infielder Nolan Gorman to first baseman Willson Contreras."

Donovan has been discussed the most this offseason. It appears as though his market is massive, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Donovan is just 28 years old and is under team control until 2028. On top of this, Donovan can play all over the place, and do so at an elite level.

Arenado is a big-name target, but he is coming off a tough 2025 season offensively. The eight-time All-Star showed that he's still among the league's best defensive third basemen, but he dealt with injuries that negatively impacted him offensively.

Reports recently popped up that Contreras is more open to waiving his no-trade clause than he had been in the past.

Gorman has had an up-and-down stint in St. Louis in his young career so far. He has immense power, but has struggled to get on base.

