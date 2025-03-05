Cardinals Manager Provides Update On Young Star's Status After Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals are already dealing with some injury issues following a failed offseason. On Tuesday, outfielder Jordan Walker left the game with a knee issue.
The Cardinals won't know more about it until the team returns to Jupiter, Florida on Thursday, but it certainly is a setback for a team that is looking to give young players opportunities.
If Walker is out for a while, the Cardinals will have to get creative with their outfield and move some pieces around.
On Wednesday, manager Oli Marmol provided an update on Walker's status following his exit from Tuesday's split-squad game.
"Manager Oli Marmol confirmed that Jordan Walker injured his knee upon stepping on a sprinkler while tracking a fly ball Tuesday. The club will release the MRI results later today," John Denton of MLB.com tweeted.
"He's feeling a little better this morning, but we're waiting on the actual results," Marmol said.
If Walker is already feeling a little bit better on Wednesday, then that could be a good sign. Perhaps it was nothing more than a slight tweak and is something that will only keep Walker out for a few days at most.
However, that doesn't mean that it isn't something to be concerned about. Any knee injury is a risk, and if the Cardinals are without Walker to start the season, they will have to make some adjustments with their roster.
The Cardinals already had a bad offseason. This is ultimately the last thing they needed to happen after failing to accomplish anything.
