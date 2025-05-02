Cardinals May Find Fit For All-Star Closer With Blue Jays At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling out of the gates. Entering Friday night's game against the New York Mets, St. Louis owns a 14-18 record.
They sit in fourth place in the National League Central, five games back of the first place Chicago Cubs. If these struggles continue, the Cardinals may be forced to sell off some pieces at the trade deadline rather than add to the roster.
2025 was meant to be more of a transitional year anyway, so selling wouldn't come as a surprise.
Zachary Howell of Clutch Points proposed the idea of St. Louis sending Helsley to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline.
"Helsley turned heads when he racked up 49 saves, only blowing two opportunities along the way," Howell writes.
"The Blue Jays are certainly one squad that will kick the tires on a Helsley deal. They lost Jordan Romano to the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason, leaving them grasping at straws. Jeff Hoffman is closing games for Toronto right now, but he lacks the talent that a reliever like Helsley brings to the table."
Helsley's 49 saves were enough to not only earn him his second All-Star nod, but also NL Reliever of the Year honors. He is in the final year of his contract, so it is confusing that St. Louis didn't trade him last offseason.
But the Blue Jays need help, and Helsley could put them in a position to contend for an American League East title or at least a Wild Card.
We'll see where things stand at the deadline.
