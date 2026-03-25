Nolan Gorman Entering Most Important Season of Cardinals Career

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays and it's arguably going to be a make-or-break season for young third baseman Nolan Gorman.

It's important to note that Gorman is just 25 years old. But he is entering his fifth season in the big leagues. With that being said, is he closer to the guy he was in 2023 when he launched 27 homers and drove in 76 runs? Or is he closer to the guy he was in 2025 who hit 14 homers, drove in 46 runs and was a .205 hitter? That's the big question that needs to be answered. He was a .205 hitter in 2025 in 111 games played. He was a .203 hitter in 2024 in 107 games played. There's no denying the fact that he has prolific power, but if he is unable to make contact, then the power doesn't matter.

The 2023 season was a perfect example of what he can be. He slashed .236/.328/.478 with an .805 OPS in 119 games played. Gorman launched 27 homers that year and drove in 76 runs while also adding 17 doubles. He was a 2.4-WAR player that season at just 23 years old. Since then he has dealt with an inconsistent role, but that isn't the case right now. With Nolan Arenado traded, Gorman is the third baseman. He's not going to have to deal with logjams or other things of that nature.

The Cardinals slugger has a big year ahead

Feb 25, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) rounds third base after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the third inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Those facts could be considered excuses for his inconsistent play offensively over the last two seasons. Now, that won't be the case. There have been times when he has been talked about as a trade candidate, but nothing has happened. Arguably, this season is going to be his last big opportunity to prove that he should be an everyday big leaguer. There's no denying the fact that he has big power.

He was very solid in Spring Training. Gorman slashed .256/.370/.564 with three homers, six RBIs, seven walks and a .934 OPS in 16 games played. It was actually his highest OPS in his career yet in Spring Training.

With Gorman, the talent is absolutely there. When he's at his best, he is the best power hitter the club has right now. He has 30-plus homer power, but will it all come together for him? We're going to find out in 2026. He has a consistent role now and the opportunity is there. Now, it's on him to make the most of it.