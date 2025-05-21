Cardinals Praised For Strength Of Pitching Staff In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a slow start this season. They were 14-19 after a loss to the New York Mets on May 2.
However, they entered Wednesday's series finale with the Detroit Tigers having won 13 of their previous 16 games and sitting just two games back in the National League Central and Wild Card races. Lately, everything has been clicking for the team.
However, one area of the club in particular has shined after being considered a weakness before the season. Their starting rotation has outperformed expectations.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided noted that the rotation is one of the main reasons St. Louis has shocked the baseball world thus far.
"Coming into the season, there were some low expectations for the Cardinals' staff. Matthew Liberatore was transitioning from being mainly a bullpen arm to a starter. He's transitioned flawlessly and has been the team's ace so far.," Pressnell writes.
"Sonny Gray was seemingly the only reliable piece on the staff. He's continued to be a consistent force this season for the Cardinals."
Gray and Liberatore have formed a solid one-two punch in the Cardinals rotation that could make them a threat if they in fact reach the postseason.
Gray gave St. Louis six scoreless innings on Monday against Detroit, while Liberatore previously went six innings and allowed just one run against the Kansas City Royals.
It will certainly be interesting to see if the rotation can hold up its end of the bargain the rest of the way.
