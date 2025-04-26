Cardinals Predicted To Finish 4th In NL Central After Slow Start
The St. Louis Cardinals enter play on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers with an 11-15 record to start the 2025 season. They sit in fourth place in the National League Central, 5 1/2 games back of the first place Chicago Cubs.
A lot has gone wrong for St. Louis since they got off to their 3-0 start. They've gone 8-15 since then and don't appear to have the team necessary to get to the postseason and avoid a third straight miss.
The team was not expected to contend anyway, as they are in the middle of a "reset" season.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently made some early postseason predictions, and he had the Cardinals staying in fourth in the NL Central.
After a hot start to the year, the offense has cooled down a bit and in some ways have reverted back to their 2024 identity.
The starting pitching has been excellent aside from their series against the Boston Red Sox in early April. The main problem for St. Louis has been their bullpen.
The Cardinals had opportunities to add relief pitching this past offseason, and while they did add Phil Maton, who has performed well, that was their only free agent addition, and he was not signed until March 13.
Instead, the Cardinals stood mostly pat in the bullpen, and they are now paying the price for it. They also have performed well at home but have yet to win a series on the road. We'll see if St. Louis can pull themselves out of their rut.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Make Surprising Addition This Summer