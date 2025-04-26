Cardinals Predicted To Make Surprising Addition This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals obviously didn't have the exact season they wanted to have in 2024.
The Cardinals did take a step forward, but they still missed out on the playoffs. As negative as that was, they will have the No. 5 pick in the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft this summer in response.
St. Louis used its top pick last year to select infielder JJ Wetherholt with the No. 7 pick. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Cardinals will use their first pick on an infielder once again in Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston.
"No. 5. St. Louis Cardinals: SS Marek Houston, Wake Forest," Reuter said. "Houston won the starting shortstop job at Wake Forest as a true freshman on the strength of his glove, and his offensive game has caught up to his defense during his three years on campus. He is hitting .344/.453/.595 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 48 RBI and 16 steals in 42 games, and his well-rounded game and high floor make him a safe bet to go off the board inside the top 10."
Those are some pretty eye-popping numbers. The Cardinals don't really need another shortstop as Masyn Winn is the shortstop of the future at just 23 years old. St. Louis is pretty set at the position, but it could never hurt to add a high-end talent like Houston. We are just a few months away from finding out who St. Louis will take.
