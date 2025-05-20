Cardinals Rise Several Spots In Latest Power Rankings
The St. Louis Cardinals are on a roll. They started the season 14-19, only to win 13 of their next 15 games and bounce right back into contention.
The team may alter its plans for the season if they see a window to compete for a spot in the postseason. They came to within one game of first place in the National League Central with an 11-4 blowout win over the Detroit Tigers.
They are thriving in all facets of the game and are proving to be better than anticipated.
The Athletic recently had them at the No. 11 spot in their latest power rankings.
"Do you realize that the Cardinals have the best fielding percentage in baseball? The average team has made 24 errors this season, but the Cardinals have made just 16. That’s just one reason they’re competing for the NL Central after being ignored most of the offseason," Grant Brisbee wrote.
"They can catch the baseball, and they’re contending because of it."
The Cardinals have always prided themselves on playing solid defense, and they have done that once again in 2025. Several players on the roster have already won Gold Gloves and some are contending for their first Gold Gloves thanks to their stellar defense.
At 27-21, the Cardinals are right back in the thick of the postseason chase, and they should be an interesting team to watch over the next few months leading up to the trade deadline.
We'll see if they can keep this up.
