Cardinals Receive Encouraging Iván Herrera Injury Update

The St. Louis Cardinals already are dealing with some injuries with just a few weeks to go until Opening Day.

One to watch in the final two weeks before the season begins is young catcher/designated hitter Iván Herrera. The reason why he got the vast majority of his playing time as a designated hitter in 2025 was due to injuries. Throughout the campaign, he dealt with knee and elbow injuries. After the season, he underwent elbow surgery in order to get back behind the plate this spring.

But Herrera hasn't been at full strength over the last few days as he has dealt with knee inflammation. He was scratched from St. Louis' lineup on March 7 and this has been something to monitor throughout the week.

On Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that he's "making progress" and the expectation is that Herrera will catch again before the club leaves Spring Training camp.

The Cardinals slugger has been dealing with a knee injury

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"A couple of Cardinals are nearing a week without appearing in a game, and their timetables for return should be clearer today," Goold wrote. "Ramón Urías (elbow), soreness while swinging, set to test soon. Iván Herrera (knee), making progress, team said he'll catch before leaving Florida."

A couple of #stlcards are nearing a week without appearing in a game, and their timetables for return should be clearer today.



Ramon Urias (elbow), soreness while swinging, set to test soon.



Ivan Herrera (knee), making progress, team said he'll catch before leaving Florida. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 14, 2026

As the Cardinals have started to trim down the roster ahead of Opening Day, one player who has already been sent down is catching prospect Jimmy Crooks. With him down in minor league camp, that's a clear sign that Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo will be on the Opening Day roster. Also, arguably it's a sign that Herrera's knee inflammation isn't a serious issue at this time as well. Also, Goold's update on Saturday adds to that idea.

Any time any injury pops up it's a bit concerning. For the Cardinals, they are going to need Herrera's bat in 2026. He's one of the best overall hitters on the team and balances the lineup as a righty. Hopefully, he continues to make progress and this will be something to continue to monitor. But as of right now, it doesn't sound like there is a lot of concern.