Cardinals Rotation Ranked 23rd In MLB For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals won their season opener on Thursday, defeating the Minnesota Twins by a final score of 5-3. However, that hasn't changed any of their doubters' minds.
The team is in the middle of a "reset." They had a quiet offseason and were unable to trade any veterans, though they do hope to give chances to young players. But not much was done to actually improve the roster or even rebuild.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked each Major League Baseball teams' starting rotations. St. Louis' starting five was ranked very low on the list at 23rd.
"The Cardinals have one of the oldest rotations in baseball with Sonny Gray (35), Erick Fedde (32), Miles Mikolas (36) and Steven Matz (33) all expected to be part of a six-man rotation once the season kicks into full swing," Reuter wrote. "Anyone and everyone from that group could end up being traded this summer, which would open the door for guys like Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy and top prospects Tink Hence and Quinn Mathews to get an extended look.
There are a lot of aging veterans in the rotation, some who haven't performed well in recent years and some who have been unable to stay healthy. As such, younger pitchers like Liberatore and McGreevy could see opportunities in 2025.
The rotation is likely the biggest weakness for St. Louis as the 2025 season gets underway. Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn stabilizing the rotation last year and are both gone.
It will certainly be interesting to see how it holds up in 2025 without those two veterans.
