Cardinals Should Sell At Deadline Due To Rival Cubs Recent Success
The St. Louis Cardinals may be coming back down to earth a bit after a torrid month of May. They are still 36-31 and right in the thick of the postseason chase, but the question remains whether or not they can truly compete with the teams in front of them.
The Chicago Cubs lead them by five games in the National League Central and are still playing solid baseball. It remains to be seen if St. Louis can catch the North Siders.
Mack Baltes of Redbird Rants listed three reasons why St. Louis should ultimately sell at the trade deadline, one of which was the success of the Cubs.
"Their recently acquired star, Kyle Tucker, will be a free agent after this season, and there is no telling where he will sign. The possibility of only having one run with Tucker will most certainly make the Cubs aggressive buyers at the trade deadline, likely more aggressive than the Cardinals can afford to be," wrote Baltes.
"For all of these reasons, it seems unlikely that the Cardinals will be able to win the NL Central title."
There is still plenty of season left, but the Cubs are looking like the team to beat in the NL Central. The Cardinals also don't have the prospect capital necessary to be aggressive buyers, so it would make sense to capitalize on the returns of some of their veterans.
They also need to reload the farm system, so it doesn't make sense for them to try and chase the Cubs down this year.
