Brendan Donovan Injury Update: Cardinals Star Exits Vs. Blue Jays
The St. Louis Cardinals had a pretty rough night all around on Tuesday.
St. Louis took on the Toronto Blue Jays and ended up losing, 10-9. Another loss in itself is means for a tough night, but Cardinals breakout star Brendan Donovan also was forced to leave the game as due to left toe discomfort, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals LF Brendan Donovan was removed from the game with left toe discomfort, per the club," Denton said. "Donovan, the team's most consistent hitter in '25, is 0 for 3 with a run scored after being hit by a pitch. Donovan was hit in the right leg by a Chris Bassitt 71 mph curve in the 4th."
After the game, Denton shared that Donovan has been dealing with a toe issue for a bit and the team hopes to know more on Wednesday.
"Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said 2B/LF Brendan Donovan has been dealing with irritation in the joint of his left big toe for an extended period of time and the pain knocked him out of this game," Denton said. 'The club hopes to know more about the severity of the injury by tomorrow."
Losing Donovan for any time would be pretty devastating. He has played in 64 games so far this season and is slashing .310/.379/.440 with four homers, 26 RBIs, 20 doubles, and 35 runs scored while also playing high-end defense. We could find out more on Wednesday.
