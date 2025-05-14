Cardinals Skipper Could Receive Manager Of The Year Consideration
The St. Louis Cardinals have outperformed expectations thus far. 2025 was meant to be more of a transition year, yet here the Cardinals are, right back in the thick of the race.
They came into Wednesday's doubleheader with the Philadelphia Phillies having won nine consecutive games, their most since winning 17 in a row back in 2021. Manager Oli Marmol has been the subject of some criticism in recent years, but he has done a fine job with the Cardinals in 2025.
J.T. Buchheit of Redbird Rants believes that because of the recent hot streak, Marmol could be an early favorite to win National League Manager of the Year honors.
"The Cardinals would push back on the wording of "rebuild," but the point is well founded: The team was not expected to compete for a postseason spot, but as the Cardinals find themselves one game out of first place in the division, some hope is sprouting in St. Louis, and Marmol deserves much of the credit," Buchheit notes.
Marmol took over as the team's manager after Mike Shildt's shocking firing in 2021. He led the Cardinals to a 93-win season in 2022 and helped them win the NL Central.
He was extended before the 2024 season, and though the Cardinals have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years, Marmol seems to have unlocked something in several young players.
With the young core producing and the Cardinals playing well, it's certainly fair to wonder if Marmol could garner consideration for the Manager of the Year award. The Cardinals look like a different team in recent weeks.
More MLB: Cardinals Speedster Quietly Has Made Himself Irreplaceable