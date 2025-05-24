Cardinals Writer Deems Ex-Top Prospect's Runway Necessary For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after turning around their season. They came into Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a record of 28-23, having won 14 of their last 18 games.
Despite their recent success, one player in particular has struggled. Jordan Walker came into Saturday's contest hitting just .194. He has shown some signs of life, but has mostly struggled in 2025.
The Cardinals promised young players such as him runway for 2025, but that runway might have its limits. Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants stated however, that while the runway is not infinite, it is necessary for 2025.
"I don't think now is the right time to put an end to the runway the Cardinals stated they wanted to give Walker, but with just how bad he has been so far, I do think it's fair to start looking at when that runway could end, if he is not able to stabilize things a bit," Jacobs said.
2025 was meant to be a year in which the Cardinals assessed what they had within the system. Walker still has great potential, so while St. Louis is still winning, pulling the plug on him right now is not necessary.
But as Jacobs notes, it is fair to wonder how long that runway will last. Walker has struggled at the plate, and with players such as Thomas Saggese performing well at Triple-A Memphis, his time may be running out.
But it isn't quite time to give up on Walker just yet.
