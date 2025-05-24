Cardinals Predicted To Trade Dominant $81 Million Star To Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals have a tough decision to make with expiring closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley's contract runs out at the end of the season and Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million in free agency. The Cardinals can hold onto him in hopes of contending this season or they can opt to trade him to land a huge prospect haul in exchange for the star before he likely leaves in free agency.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points recently predicted the Cardinals would trade Helsley to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for top prospects Nick Frasso and Josue De Paula as well as big leaguer Michael Grove.
"Nick Frasso is a high-upside right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and developing secondary pitches, projected to slot into a big-league rotation by 2026," Kerman wrote. "Josue De Paula is a toolsy outfielder with advanced plate discipline and burgeoning power, giving the Cardinals another potential impact bat for their next core. Michael Grove, meanwhile, offers immediate pitching depth—either as a swingman or back-end starter—helping to offset the loss of Helsley in the short term."
The Cardinals would be right to trade him. It's unlikely they can re-sign him and they likely don't have the roster to win the World Series this season. If they can land this kind of haul in return for Helsley, it would be a huge move to make.
All three players in the deal would be key pieces of the future in St. Louis. The Cardinals need to capitalize on Helsley's value while they can. If they don't trade him, they'll likely regret it for years.
The Dodgers could always use some more talent, plus they have the money to re-sign Helsley in the offseason if they wanted to. This deal would add another star closer to a loaded Dodgers bullpen in a move of luxury.
