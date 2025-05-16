Could Cardinals Execute Unthinkable Trade With Rival Cubs For $260 Million All-Star?
The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade Nolan Arenado, even coming close to a deal with the Boston Red Sox. However, after Boston signed Alex Bregman, Arenado remained in St. Louis.
The slugger is off to a strong start in 2025, as are the Cardinals, contrary to expectations. However, a trade of Arenado isn't completely off the table. If the Cardinals fall out of contention, then they could shop the eight-time All-Star.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points proposed the idea of an extremely unlikely blockbuster trade that involves St. Louis sending Arenado to the rival Chicago Cubs.
"The Cubs send third base prospect James Triantos, right-handed pitcher Cade Horton, and outfielder Kevin Alcántara to the Cardinals in exchange for Nolan Arenado, with St. Louis sending $20 million to offset the remaining salary," Kerman writes.
The reason this is so unlikely is that teams rarely trade within the same division, let alone with their archrivals.
The most famous trade between these two teams came in 1964 when the Cardinals sent pitcher Ernie Broglio to the Cubs for future Hall-of-Famer Lou Brock, who became a staple in St. Louis thanks to his speed.
And to receive a haul of prospects, St. Louis would have to eat a significant portion of his salary. But if they do trade him, they can open up third base for Thomas Saggese and potentially more playing time for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker.
While this trade is unlikely, it will be interesting to see if any teams call the Cardinals about Arenado.
