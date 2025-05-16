Could Cardinals Poach All-Star Left-Hander From Division Rival?
Could the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers pull off the rare intra-division trade this summer?
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter wrote about how the Cards might be looking for a starting pitcher before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
“Veteran ace Sonny Gray and breakout lefty Matthew Liberatore have been a solid one-two punch for the Cardinals, and the rotation as a whole has been better than expected, but a quality third starter to join that duo could be their top priority if they continue to exceed expectations,” Reuter wrote.
It just so happens that the Brewers might be cutting ties with a starting pitcher, according to Reuter: “Injured starters Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale are both free agents this offseason, while slugger Rhys Hoskins also figures to hit the open market with an $18 million mutual option, so those three will be names to watch if the Brewers are not able to turn things around. However, (José) Quintana currently looks like the team's best trade chip with a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings over his first six starts and a team-friendly $2.25 million salary."
Quintana, a 2016 All-Star with the Chicago White Sox, has been a revelation for Milwaukee in 2025, and the Brewers would have obvious reasons not to send him to a division rival. However, nothing is impossible, especially if the Brew Crew falls off the playoff map between now and July.
For St. Louis, acquiring Quintana would be a coup. His experience, command, and ability to eat innings could help stabilize their rotation.
The Cardinals would need to overpay in their offer to tempt Milwaukee, especially since other suitors would come knocking for Quintana, and even then, the Brewers might hesitate to strengthen a division foe.
While the odds are slim, a Brewers fire sale could make this trade a reality.
