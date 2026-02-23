Cardinals Nolan Arenado Trade Already Looks Like Best Decision

The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the most aggressive teams in the league this offseason, but they weren't aggressive in the same way the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers were. Instead, the Cardinals aggressively shopped the veterans off their roster until they had cleared a lot of money, added prospects to the organization, and brightened up the future.

With spring training beginning, it seems like the Cardinals big moves are done, which means they swung four major trades. The Brendan Donovan blockbuster might have been their biggest move of the offseason, but it likely wasn't their best move. Instead, one of the salary dump trades were likely the best move the Cardinals made this winter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed the Cardinals trade of Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks as their best move of the offseason because it freed up some money on their payroll and added a prospect to the farm system.

Trading Nolan Arenado was the right decision for the Cardinals

Arizona Diamondbacks Nolan Arenado during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ideally, this is what the Cardinals offseason would have looked like a year ago, but they have officially kicked off rebuilding efforts by trading away their three high-priced veterans and leaning into a youth movement," Reuter wrote. "They also shipped out 2025 All-Star Brendan Donovan, but the clear focus here was shedding salary, and the three guys listed above saved the team more money when they were flipped to contenders."

Trading Arenado had seemingly been the Cardinals goal for about a year. After he put together a down year, paired with his massive contract and no-trade clause, it seemed like the Cardinals had no chance to trade him away.

But alas, they found a deal that sent him to the Diamondbacks, along with $31 million to help cover his contract, in exchange for prospect Jack Martinez.

Getting out of $11 million of Arenado's $42 million deal is a huge win for the Cardinals, even if they had to give up $31 million to get him off the roster.

This frees up third base for Nolan Gorman to take over as an everyday starter. In a dream world for the Cardinals, Gorman will finally reach his potential with consistent playing time at the hot corner.

More MLB: Cardinals Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old Pitcher After Ramon Urias Deal