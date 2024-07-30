Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Traded To Dodgers In Blockbuster Deal

A former St. Louis pitcher is on the move again

Nate Hagerty

Apr 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) tosses the ball into his glove on the mound in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) tosses the ball into his glove on the mound in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals were on a mission to land another veteran starting pitcher at the trade deadline and they did that in Monday's trade for Erick Fedde.

Despite there being several options to choose from, the Cardinals found their man in the former Chicago White Sox pitcher.

One of the choices St. Louis turned down was a former Cardinals pitcher who has reportedly signed with a serious World Series contender.

"BREAKING: Jack Flaherty to the (Los Angeles) Dodgers," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday just five minutes before the trade deadline.

Although a reunion for Flaherty might have made sense in theory, it's probably best the Cardinals chose a different route, considering how poorly he pitched in his final season at Busch Stadium.

Flaherty posted a 7-6 record with a 4.43 ERA, 106-to-54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .278 batting average against and a 1.55 WHIP in 2023 for the Cardinals before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles, where he pitched much worse.

The 28-year-old will now join a team with one of the most stacked rosters in the league, which is surely going to contend for the World Series. Perhaps a playoff matchup between the Cardinals and Flaherty could happen this postseason?

