Ex-Cardinals All-Star Reportedly Traded To Royals In Final Hours Before Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are having a much better trade deadline than they did a year ago, in which they were forced to unload a decent haul of talent.
It was difficult to say goodbye to the players the Cardinals traded last summer but it's safe to say the club has moved on and is in a much better place now.
Some of the players dealt away last summer had the chance to reunite with St. Louis today but didn't -- one of them has found a new home elsewhere after being traded again.
"Kansas City (Royals) is sending Class A right-handed pitcher Jarold Rosado to the (Chicago) White Sox for Paul DeJong, per source," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday.
DeJong batted .233 with 237 extra-base hits including 115 home runs, 338 RBIs and a .731 OPS across seven seasons played for the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old was basically an impending free agent last summer and was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays along with some cash in exchange for right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson.
Trading DeJong opened the door for potential Rookie of the Year candidate Masyn Winn to assume the starting role at shortstop for the Cardinals. It's safe to say that the former Cardinals infielder is not missed on defense.
Of all the players traded last summer, DeJong was probably the least likely to return this year in a Cardinals uniform. He's still capable but Winn is far superior in potential -- St. Louis made the right move to look ahead at the shortstop position a year ago.
