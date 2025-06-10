Ex-Cardinals Slugger Named One Of MLB's Top Sluggers Available At Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have made some bad deals over the years. Many recall the trade to acquire Marcell Ozuna.
In that deal, St. Louis gave up Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara. Other deals include the recent trade of Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the trade to send Adolis Garcia to the Texas Rangers.
Garcia has struggled a bit this season, but the former Cardinal was the ALCS MVP in 2023 when the Rangers won their first World Series title.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed who believes the Top 10 available sluggers will be at the trade deadline, and the ex-Cardinal was listed at No. 9.
"While the Rangers might be reluctant to part with an outfielder who is under team control through next season, could a change of scenery be just what the doctor ordered for García?" Miller wrote.
"The 32-year-old is hitting the ball harder than ever before, with a 92.9 mph average exit velocity that ranks in the top 10 percent in the majors. But of his 17 balls that have left the bat at north of 106.5 mph, only one went for a home run. (Two years ago, he hit 62 balls that hard, 22 of which left the yard.)"
Garcia is hitting .215/.259/.364 with seven home runs, 28 RBI and a .623 OPS. The Rangers offense has struggled all year long, but a new environment could help Garcia tremendously.
The Cardinals don't have a fit for their former slugger, but he could be highly sought after at the deadline.
