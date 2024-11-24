Ex-Cardinals Star Reportedly An Extension Candidate For L.A. Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals made yet another puzzling trade this year at the deadline. They acquired Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox, but gave up on outfielder Tommy Edman, sending him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Edman had been on the injured list since the beginning of the season, but he came back late in the year for the Dodgers and ultimately earned NLCS MVP honors after Los Angeles beat the New York Mets.
After a strong postseason, the Dodgers are currently speaking with Edman's camp about a possible contract extension, per Mike Axisa of CBS Sports.
"The Dodgers and NLCS MVP TOmmy Edman have held preliminary contract extension talks, reports MLB.com. The World Series champs acquired Edman from the Crdinals in the three-team Erick Fedde trade with the White Sox at the trade deadline. Edman is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025 season and the Dodgers hope to prevent that from happening," Axisa wrote.
"Now 29, Edman hit .237/.294/.417 in 37 games with the Dodgers after the trade, then put up a .328/.354/.508 line in October. The Dodgers are expected to move Edman back to center field next year after he played shortstop in October. An extension for Edman could look similar to the four-year, $60 million contract the Dodgers gave Chris Taylor during the 2021-22 offseason.
Edman is yet another player that the Cardinals let go for nothing, only to get hot with another team. The deal looks even more foolish from the Cardinals end now, as they ultimately missed the postseason after finishing 83-79.
Now, they're entering a rebuild, and their former star has blossomed with a new team.
