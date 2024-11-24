Cardinals 'Wouldn't Be Opposed' To Trading $260M Star To Surprise Club
The St. Louis Cardinals' roster certainly will look different over the next few months.
Trades are expected, and the most talked about Cardinals star on the trade block is third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has a no-trade clause, but that hasn't stopped the chatter and rumors. It seems like he could be on his way out of town and it seems like only a matter of time.
He has three seasons left on a $260 million deal and surprisingly is affordable. Arenado will make $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027. He's just 33 years old so there's reason to have hope that he can have a high impact for the rest of the contract.
It would be great for him to stick around in St. Louis, but the Cardinals want to improve their farm system and trading Arenado would help with that. One team that reportedly could give the Cardinals a call about Arenado surprisingly is the Boston Red Sox, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"Don’t rule out some Red Sox interest in Nolan Arenado," McAdam said. "There’s been at least some internal talk about moving Rafael Devers off third base at some point and Arenado is viewed as a potential Plan B. The Cardinals, who are watching their payroll carefully, wouldn’t be opposed to moving him if a team is willing to take on most of the remaining money. One potential obstacle: Arenado has a full no-trade clause."
Boston currently has a star third baseman in Rafael Devers so it is somewhat surprising that it wants to add another. That shouldn't matter too much for the Cardinals as Boston has one of the best farm systems in baseball and would be a great partner.
More MLB: Giants $23.5 Million All-Star Linked To Cardinals If He Dumps SF