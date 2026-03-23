Cardinals Found an Under-the-Radar Breakout Star for 2026

There isn't much time left before the St. Louis Cardinals are going to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

St. Louis will begin the 2026 season on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium. Finally, the regular season is just about here. Rather than talking about the season being weeks away, we now can say we are within one week of Opening Day. As of writing, there are just three days left until St. Louis kicks off the new season.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the Cardinals have been getting the roster ready to go. That has included plenty of roster cuts, including most recently young reliever Gordon Graceffo. The Cardinals have one more big decision to sort out, and that is left field. Much has been said about left field and will continue to, but there is more to talk about with St. Louis. For example, 26-year-old flamethrower George Soriano has been the under-the-radar star of camp.

The Cardinals hurler has stepped up

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) and pitcher George Soriano (65) work from the bullpen during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Soriano is among the group who will make the Opening Day roster in the bullpen. He earned his spot with a phenomenal spring. Soriano has pitched in eight Spring Training games and hasn't allowed an earned run. Soriano has eight innings of work under his belt and has struck out 11 batters without a single walk. He has given up seven base hits and one unearned run, but overall has been electric for the organization.

Soriano has made 72 appearances throughout his big league career to this point and has a 5.95 ERA to show for it. He came over to the organization in a trade with the Washington Nationals this past offseason for fellow reliever Andre Granillo. So far, the deal looks like a win-win. Granillo has made seven appearances for the Nationals in Spring Training and hasn't allowed an earned run either while striking out six batters.

For Soriano, he entered camp needing a few big weeks to guarantee his spot on the Cardinals' big league roster. He has done just that. The pitching has been squared away for the Cardinals already ahead of Opening Day. The rotation and bullpen are both set. Soriano, fortunately, will be in the mix on Opening Day. Now, the Cardinals just need to sort out left field and then they will be ready to play.